HIM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match, December 21, 09:00 AM IST

>HIM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh: The first semi-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will witness a clash between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 09:00 AM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh had to cover a mile extra as compared to Himachal Pradesh to reach the semi-final. The team ended up at second place in the Elite Group VC standings with three victories and two defeats. Uttar Pradesh had to defeat Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final to reach the next round. They secured a five-wicket victory, courtesy of Akshdeep Nath.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, were successful in topping the Elite Group A points table during the league stage. They won three out of five league matches to collect 12 points. As Himachal finished at the top, they skipper the quarter-final to get a direct entry into the semi-final.

>Ahead of the match between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh; here is everything you need to know:

>HIM vs UP Telecast

HIM vs UP match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>HIM vs UP Live Streaming

HIM vs UP match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>HIM vs UP Match Details

The HIM vs UP match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 09:00 AM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

>HIM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rishi Dhawan

Vice-Captain- Rinku Singh

>Suggested Playing XI for HIM vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shubham Arora

Batters: Prashant Chopra, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Mavi, Akash Vasisht

Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Dagar, Yash Dayal

>HIM vs UP Probable XIs:

Himachal Pradesh: Arpit Guleria, Mayank Dagar, Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (c), Pankaj Jaswal, Akash Vasisht, Ayush Jamwal, Vinay Galetiya

Uttar Pradesh: Rinku Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Karan Sharma (c), Sameer Rizvi, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Shivam Sharma

