Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, pitch report, stadium records: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

India are the favourites as they will square off against Sri Lanka in the second One Day International of the three-match series. The Men in Blue are likely to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series as they are showing unreal consistency in the shortest format of the game.

Playing the first T20 International, India recorded a victory by 62 runs as Ishan Kishan took the man of the match award home. The opening batter slammed 89 runs off 56 balls. Kishan found an ally in Shreyas Iyer who added 57 runs to the scoreboard.

Chasing 200 wasn’t easy for Sri Lanka and with their disciplined approach, the Indian bowlers made the life of the visitors more difficult. Dasun Shanaka’s team could post only 137 runs on the scoreboard with Charith Asalanka scoring 53 runs.

The two teams are likely to pick up a pace-heavy attack for the Saturday game as the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is known for assisting the seamers.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, pitch report:

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium has something to offer to the seamers. There is some pace and bounce on the surface which will help the bowlers play an important role in the game. Also, the cool weather conditions will further aid the seamers. Thus, the fans are unlikely to witness a high-scoring game like the first T20 International that took place in Lucknow. Anything above 160 should be a par score in Dharamshala.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala records (T20Is):

Total matches played: 8

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won batting second: 1

No Result: 1

Average 1st Inns score: 140

Average 2nd Inns score: 124

Highest Total: 200/3 by South Africa vs India

Highest score chased: 200/3 by South Africa vs India

