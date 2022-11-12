Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 is underway, and India’s domestic teams will be competing in the iconic 50-over tournament. Defending Champions Himachal Pradesh will be up against Uttar Pradesh in an enthralling encounter on Sunday at the Palam Stadium in New Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh will be looking to defend their title and have a great side at their disposal. The Rishi Dhawan led side have been in terrific form as they finished as runners-up in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh side also have some amazing talent on their roster. All-rounder Karan Sharma will be the captain of the team and he will look to lead Uttar Pradesh to the title. U-19 stars like Priyam Garg and Karthik Tyagi will feature in the line-up.

Both sides will be looking to start their campaign with a win on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh; here is all you need to know:

What date Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will be played?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the Vijay Hazare Trophy match Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh be played?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will be played at the Palam Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the Vijay Hazare Trophy match Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh begin?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will begin at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy match?

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy match?

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Possible Starting XI:

Himachal Pradesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhimanyu Rana, Amit Kumar, Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra, Raghav Dhawan, Ankush Bains (wk), Akash Vashisht, Rishi Dhawan (c), Ayush Jamwal, Siddharth Sharam, Vaibhav Arora

Uttar Pradesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Aryan Juyal, Sameer Rizvi, Hardeep Singh, Yash Dayal, Akshdeep Nath