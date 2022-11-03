Himachal Pradesh Women vs Bengal Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The second semi-final match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 will see Himachal Pradesh Women face Bengal Women on Thursday in Bengaluru. Bengal Women excelled in the league round as they finished second in the Group C standings. The team won four league matches while losing just two games. Following the group fixtures, the team defeated Rajasthan Women in the quarter-final game. It was a combined effort by the top six batters as Bengal posted 127 runs on the scoreboard in the first innings. With the ball, Gouher Sultana and Sukanya Pandya were the standout performers as they took two wickets each.

Himachal Pradesh managed three wins and one loss in the league stage. The team confirmed a place in the semi-final by scoring a seven-wicket win over Tripura. Sushma B Verma was the standout performer for the team with a knock of 40 runs.

When will the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 match Himachal Pradesh Women (HIM-W) vs Bengal Women (BEN-W) start?

The game will be conducted on November 3, Thursday.

Where will the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 match Himachal Pradesh Women (HIM-W) vs Bengal Women (BEN-W) be played?

The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 match Himachal Pradesh Women (HIM-W) vs Bengal Women (BEN-W) begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Himachal Pradesh Women (HIM-W) vs Bengal Women (BEN-W) match?

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Bengal Women match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Himachal Pradesh Women (HIM-W) vs Bengal Women (BEN-W) match?

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Bengal Women match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

HIM-W vs BEN-W Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Match, Himachal Pradesh Women probable playing XI against Bengal Women: Neena Choudhary, Nikita Chauhan, Prachi Chauhan, Anisha Ansari, Harleen Deol (c), Monika Devi, Shivani Singh, Sonal Thakur, Yamuna Rana, Sushma Verma(wk), Sushmita Kumari

HIM-W vs BEN-W Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Match, Bengal Women probable playing XI against Himachal Pradesh Women: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Richa Ghosh, Priyanka Bala, Parna Paul, Dhara Gujjar, Deepti Sharma, Priti Mondal, Tithas Sadhu, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Jhumia Khatun, Tithi Swarpan Das

