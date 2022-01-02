'His Career Was Almost Over': Ex-IND All-rounder Says Ashwin's ODI Comeback Is Like Winning a 'Lottery'

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is back in the ODI set up after a hiatus of more than four years. The selectors have named him in the squad for the upcoming three-match series in South Africa and former all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi feels that Tamil Nadu cricketer is lucky to be back in the team’s scheme of things.

Ashwin last played an ODI for India in September 2017 against West Indies. He has been a prominent figure in the Test team but had to wait long before making it to the T20I side earlier this year. He found a spot in the T20I World Cup squad and now, he is back in the 50-overs format as well.

>ALSO READ | Mohammed Shami is a Fast Bowler With all the Elements in Place as They Should be: WV Raman

Advertisement

During a discussion on India News, Sodhi was asked if Ashwin’s return to the ODIs was a surprise. In reply, the former cricketer said, “Ashwin has won a lottery here. It felt his career was almost over, that he might announce his retirement; he has got a new lifeline. He is a performer; he has experience on his side."

Sodhi also mentioned that the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee has made the right decision in picking up Ashwin for the Odis.

“Rahul Dravid, the team management and the selectors have shown faith in his experience. It is right as well because this tour is not that easy," Sodhi said.

Before getting dropped from the One-day side, Ashwin picked up 150 wickets in 111 matches. The tally also includes six wickets in seven ODIs against South Africa. So far he has played three ODIs in the Rainbow Nation and picked just one wicket.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here