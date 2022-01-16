‘His Decision is a Personal One, BCCI Respects It’: Ganguly Reacts After Kohli Quits Test Captaincy

Virat Kohli on Saturday stunned the cricking world with his sudden decision of relinquishing captaincy in Tests. His decision comes after Team India lost the 3-match Test series to South Africa 2-1. Back in 2014, he led India for the first time in the longest format of the game after which he took the team to newer heights in the past seven years.

It’s a deniable fact that Kohli was the best skipper to lead India in Test cricket. He led in 68 Test matches out of which the team registered victory in 40 games. 17 of them ended in a draw and lost 11 face-offs. He stands fourth on the list of captains with most Test wins after the likes of Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith.

>ALSO READ|Captain Virat Kohli Lives by the Sword, Dies by the Sword

Advertisement

As Kohli left his post, the cricket fraternity came forward to shower praise on the man who left no stone unturned in the past years to change the face of Indian cricket. Former captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and called Virat a ‘great player’.

“Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future.A great player.well done," Ganguly tweeted.

Kohli on Saturday took to his social media accounts and posted a heartfelt message to announce his decision. He thanked every individuals who were involved in his journey as a leader of the pack. He made a special mention to former captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni for believing in him and showing his trust.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | >India’s Dominance Has an Authoritative Virat Kohli Stamp to it, And That’s His Lasting Legacy as Captain

Earlier in September he had said that he will step down from T20I captaincy just ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. It was later revealed that BCCI had asked him to rethink as the Board didn’t want multiple captains in limited overs cricket.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here