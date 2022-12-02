His Fearlessness, Shot Selection are Like a Chess Grandmaster': Ex-Australia Pacer Has 'No Advice' for Suryakumar

India’s campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 was dented by England with a 10-wicket victory in the semi-finals. But they certainly found a match-winner in Suryakumar Yadav who impressed the entire cricket fraternity with his flamboyant game. The Mumbai batter achieved the top position in the ICC T20 batter’s rankings during the tournament, surpassing Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam. He amassed 239 runs in six innings during the tournament at a strike rate of 189.68.

Suryakumar is currently the highest run-getter in T20Is this year with 1,164 runs in 31 matches, averaging 46.56 and at a strike-rate of 187.43. The way he is progressing in white-ball games, he is certainly being seen as an asset for the Indian team.

Advertisement

Also Read: BCCI Set To Introduce ‘Impact Players’ Which Might Be a Game Changer In IPL 2023

Former Australia spearhead Brett Lee seems to be in awe of Suryakumar. The Aussie feels that the dynamic right-hand batter will someday be a major factor in winning a World Cup for the Indian team.

“SKY was one of the highlights for me at the T20 World Cup. He continues to bat with the same attitude. Not only will he score big runs but he will also someday win a World Cup for Team India. I love watching him play. My advice to SKY would be ‘no advice’. Keep doing what you are doing, don’t change, don’t complicate things, back yourself," said Lee on his YouTube channel.

“India did not win the T20 World Cup by the SKY rose. Of course, I am talking about Suryakumar Yadav. He is the new global T20 superstar. What a sensational 12-15 months he has had on the big stage.

Advertisement

“He has shown here on Australian grassy wickets where the ball skids through. His fearlessness and his shot selection are like a chess grandmaster. His execution is awe-inspiring and the smile on his face when he played it, it is priceless," Lee added..

On Yadav’s technique of playing shots which has made him stand out from other players, Lee stated that his basics of the game are sorted and wants Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to let him shine in the coming years for India.

Advertisement

“I like the way he executes the impossible shots because his basics are in place. He doesn’t go out there and just try to hit the ball that isn’t there to hit. He has a wonderful technique, and he is definitely a player for the future.

“You can trust Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to just let him be the person he needs to be. The SKY would rise and this could lead to many more peaks for India in years to come," Lee further stated.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Suryakumar continued his brilliance with the bat after the T20 World Cup as well. In the second T20I against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, he notched up his second hundred in the shortest format, scoring an unbeaten 111 of just 51 balls.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here