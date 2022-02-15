'His Runs Didn’t Dry up With Extra Pressure': Agarkar Names Batter Whose Form is Crucial to India’s Success

Virat Kohli is set to play under Rohit Sharma’s leadership in what will be Team India’s first T20I series at home in 2022. The first match against West Indies on Wednesday in Kolkata will also mark the former’s return to India’s T20 setup after stepping down as captain last year.

After a dismal campaign in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, Kohli was rested for the home series against New Zealand, which India won 3-0. As he prepares to play his first game in the shortest format after three months, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar believes that the gap won’t make any difference in the batter’s approach of scoring runs.

Speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan, Agarkar was of the opinion that Kohli’s form is going to be crucial for India’s success.

“I don’t think it will be any different to the batsmen, I think one of the top things about Virat Kohli, when he was captain was, that he didn’t let his form falter. His runs didn’t dry up with the extra pressure that can happen sometimes – that didn’t happen with him which was his greatness as a captain as well," Agarkar told Star Sports.

“So, now that the captaincy pressure is off there might still be a role for him whether that’s to play a bit more aggressively or still bat the whole innings and the other guys bat around him and bat more aggressively. I think that’s for the team management to decide, but Virat Kohli’s runs are so crucial for India - every time he scores runs India invariably end up winning. So, his form is crucial to India’s success as well," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further compared the batters Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer and named his pick among the two.

“Both are very good players, both good strikers of the ball. I just feel Suryakumar Yadav is more versatile if you need him to bat a little bit higher or even if it’s at 5 or 6, he seems to have a bit more to his game or more all-around ability to his batting than Shreyas Iyer.

“Shreyas Iyer is a terrific player who can strike the ball well but at this point, If I had to pick one out of the two – it’ll have to be Suryakumar Yadav because he just seems in better form, seems to have a lot more all-round game and more suited to the number 5 or 6 at this point," Agarkar concluded.

