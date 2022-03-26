'His Stats in the Powerplay are Really Good': McCullum Names KKR's Leader of Pace Attack in Absence of Cummins, Southee

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, they will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener on Saturday in Mumbai.

KKR’s batting unit have received a major boost after Iyer got inducted into the side. However, their pace bowling department has got a big setback. The team is already missing their star Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who will be unavailable for the first five matches due to national commitments.

And now, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee won’t be available against CSK. In the absence of two big-ticket players, the team is going to rely upon experienced Indian quick Umesh Yadav, who will be assisted by young uncapped speedster Shivam Mavi.

On the eve of IPL 2022 opener, head coach Brendon McCullum said, “Umesh Yadav was a really good pickup for us in the auction. His ability to swing the ball up front, and he’s also a wicket-taker too. His statistics in the Powerplay are really, really good. And that’s what we look to try and use him."

“So hopefully, between him and the likes of Shivam Marvi and a couple of the other boys we’re going to be able to hopefully get a couple of early wickets and then allow our spinners to enter the game with us on top," he added.

After parting ways with the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan, the franchise decided to try out a young face in the leader’s role. Hence, they showed faith on Iyer, making him the seventh cricketer to lead the side. McCullum has lavished praise on Iyer, stating that the 27-year-old is capable of being an ‘absolute superstar’ of the game in the future.

“He’s a great buy. He could be the franchise player for KKR for the best part of the decade. We’ve got to start somewhere and that’s tomorrow," McCullum said.

“He’s already incredibly well-respected around the world for what his game is about and what he’s been able to achieve. His best years are certainly in front of him. I think he’s got the potential to be an absolute superstar of the game so I can’t wait to work with him," he added.

