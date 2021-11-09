>HIS vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Hira Sabadell and Fateh: Hira Sabadell will be crossing swords with Fateh in the 17th match of the ECS Barcelona 2021. The encounter will be hosted at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 pm IST on November 9, Tuesday.

Hira Sabadell aren’t having an ideal run in the T10 Championship. The team has won just one out of their four league matches. Sabadell will be looking forward to making a comeback in the tournament after losing their last match to Catalunya Tigers by 33 runs. The team delivered a below-average batting performance against the Tigers as they couldn’t chase the target of 107 runs.

Fateh are also struggling to make an impact in the league. The team is yet to open their account in the competition as they have lost all three league matches. Fateh’s last game saw them getting outplayed by the Hawks by five wickets as they couldn’t defend 98 runs in 10 overs.

Ahead of the match between Hira Sabadell and Fateh; here is everything you need to know:

>HIS vs FTH Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Hira Sabadell vs Fateh match in India

>HIS vs FTH Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Hira Sabadell vs Fateh encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>HIS vs FTH Match Details

Hira Sabadell will be playing against Fateh at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 pm IST on November 9, Tuesday.

>HIS vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sufian Ansar

Vice-Captain- Aqeel Ansar

>Suggested Playing XI for HIS vs FTH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bakhtair Khalid

Batters: Jubed Miah, Saqib Muhammad, Mubashar Irshad

All-rounders: Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Sofiqul Islam, Kuldeep Singh

Bowlers: Adnan Abbas, Randip Singh, Mehmood Akhtar

>HIS vs FTH Probable XIs:

>Hira Sabadell: Zeeshan Afzal, Abid Shahzad, Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh(wk), Adnan Abbas, Aqeel Ansar, Sufian Ansar, Manan Ayub, Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Mehmood Akhtar (c), Bakhtair Khalid

>Fateh: Hargurjit Singh, Randip Singh, Faheem Ali, Manjinder Singh (c), Kuldeep Singh, Naghman Hussain, Sofiqul Islam, Jubed Miah, Harjinder Singh(wk), Davinder Singh Kaur, Saqib Muhammad

