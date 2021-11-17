Hira Sabadell vs Hawks Dream11, HIS vs HAW Dream11 Latest Update, HIS vs HAW Dream11 Win, HIS vs HAW Dream11 App, HIS vs HAW Dream11 2021, HIS vs HAW Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, HIS vs HAW Dream11 Live Streaming

HIS vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Hira Sabadell and Hawks:

Hira Sabadell will be crossing swords with the Hawks in the 33rd match of the ECS Barcelona 2021. The encounter will be hosted at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 18, Thursday.

Hawks will start the match as favorites as they have performed relatively well in the T10 Championship. The team is sitting at fifth place with three victories, two defeats, and one abandoned game. The team needs to make a comeback in the tournament as they are coming after losing their last game to Gracia by ten runs.

Hira Sabadell, on the other hand, are struggling with their form. The team started off on a good note as they defeated Punjab Warriors by four runs. However, since then Hira have lost five matches on a trot. With five defeats from six matches to their name, the team is languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of the match between Hira Sabadell and Hawks; here is everything you need to know:

HIS vs HAW Telecast

The Hira Sabadell vs Hawks game will not be telecasted in India

HIS vs HAW Live Streaming

Fancode will live stream the Hira Sabadell vs Hawks match in India.

HIS vs HAW Match Details

Hira Sabadell will be playing against Hawks at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 18, Thursday.

>HIS vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Shanawar Shahzad

>Vice-Captain- Kamran Zia

>Suggested Playing XI for HIS vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Kamran Zia, Sharanjit Singh

>Batters: Aamir Javid, Shanawar Shahzad, Mubashar Irshad

>All-rounders: Omar Ali, Sufian Ansar, Anwar Ul Haq

>Bowlers: Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Bilal, Adnan Abbas

>HIS vs HAW Probable XIs:

>Hira Sabadell: Sufian Ansar, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Anwar Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Mehmood Akhtar, Manan Ayub, Fida Hussain, Bakhtiar Khalid, Adnan Abbas, Aqeel Ansar

>Hawks: Muhammad Sanaullah, Saif Ur Rehman, Hussnain Ali, Omar Ali, Muhammad Sohail, Kamran Zia (c & wk), Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Ameer Hamzah, Umair Muhammad, Aamir Javid

