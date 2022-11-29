'His Wicket Will be a Priority for India': Jaffer Highlights 'Huge Threat' for Dhawan & Co in Must-win 3rd ODI

After the second ODI in Hamilton got washed out due to rain, the 3rd and the final ODI on Wednesday will play the decider as New Zealand lead the series 1-0. It’s a must-win game for the Men in Blue and former opener Wasim Jaffer has opined that they should come up with an effective plan to contain Tom Latham.

India were well-placed while defending 307 in the first ODI as they had reduced the hosts to 88 for 3 inside 20 overs. But then Latham burst into the scene. He joined hands with captain Kane Williamson and the duo stitched an unbeaten 221-run stand to stun the visitors. Latham scored a 145 not out off just 104 deliveries and bagged the Player of the Match award for his heroics.

In a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer opined that Latham will be a huge threat to India and that his wicket will be a priority.

“Tom Latham is a huge threat to the Indian side, because of the way he operates in the middle overs against spin by counter-attacking. His wicket will be a priority for India. Williamson is also another important player, but India will be focusing on their own strengths," Jaffer said.

“India should look to bowl better in the third ODI and try to come up with a better plan against Latham. Irrespective of the result, we want to see a good game of cricket. Indian fans have to go through so much trouble to watch the game. There is still a forecast for heavy rain, but I hope that the rain stays away," he added.

Asked about any possible change to the playing XI, Jaffer said the team won’t make any for the third and the final game in Christchurch.

“We all wish that Sanju Samson plays. He was left out of the second ODI to make way for a sixth bowling option. But if you are looking in terms of batting, then you’ll always prefer having Sanju in the line-up. But Hooda can bowl 5-6 overs for you and can be helpful if any regular bowler has an off day, and it does make sense. Also, Hooda us yet to do anything in this series. So, in all likelihood, we would see the same team. Because if the changes are made, the question will be why there were alterations in the second game.

“I would say again that I wanted to see Kuldeep Yadav playing. Since it didn’t happen, I don’t think there will be any changes," Jaffer said.

