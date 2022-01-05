'History Has Been Created': Cricket Fraternity Lauds Bangladesh For Scripting History in New Zealand

Bangladesh cricket team scripted history on Wednesday as they registered their first-ever Test win in New Zealand. Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain ended up picking 6 wickets on the final day to bundle out the hosts for 169 in the second innings. The Tom Latham-led Black Caps managed to set a 40-run target which the tourists chased down with 8 wickets in hands.

It’s safe to say that Bangladesh began the year 2022 with one of the biggest upsets in Test cricket. They arrived in New Zealand following a 2-0 home series loss to Pakistan and less than seven months since New Zealand had won the World Test Championship by beating India in the final in England. The visitors, who didn’t have the services of their premium players in Shakib al Hasan and Mahmudullah, turned the tables and the result of the game also ended New Zealand’s unbeaten streak in its last 17 Tests at home.

The cricket fraternity was surprised and delighted at the same time to watch Mominul Haque & Co bringing laurels to Bangladesh cricket. Former captain Shakib took to Twitter and wrote, “What a way to start the year for Bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff."

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer lauded the Bangladesh team and wrote, “Few things more inspiring in sport than the victory of the underdog. What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations, and take a bow."

Here’s how other current and former cricketers reacted to Bangladesh’s historic win.

After New Zealand were dismissed for 328 in their first innings, Mominul Haque (88) led Bangladesh to 478, a 130-run lead on a pitch which stayed true and did not have the usual bias towards fast bowlers regularly seen on New Zealand wickets.

Then, thanks to a canny reading of the game by bowling coach Ottis Gibson, Bangladesh only needed 73.4 overs to knock over New Zealand in their second innings.

