Hitman is Back: Twitterati Elated as Rohit Sharma Ends His 3-Year Long Century Drought in ODIs

Team India captain Rohit Sharma managed to end his century drought with a sensational knock against New Zealand in the third ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Rohit was waiting for this moment for more than three years in ODI cricket. The swashbuckling opener has been in decent form but his conversation rate of the fifties to centuries dipped drastically in the last two years.

The 35-year-old batted with complete authority as he reached the triple-figure mark in 83 balls. He slammed 9 fours and 6 sixes during his magnificent knock. However, he was dismissed after the century in the quest to play the big shot as Michael Bracewell castled him for 101.

The Indian skipper looked in supreme touch during the knock as he also received excellent support from his young opening partner Shubman Gill who slammed his century. The duo shared a massive 212-run partnership which was the highest by any opening pair against New Zealand in ODIs.

The cricket fraternity and fans on Twitter were elated after Rohit finally broke the jinx to score his 30th ODI century.

The Hitman has now equalled legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s tally of ODI centuries but he is still way behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46) in the list.

Rohit’s last ODI century before Tuesday, came way back on January 2020 against Australia in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field first in the third and final ODI, however, the decision backfired for him as Rohit and Shubman attacked the bowlers right from the start.

India, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, made two changes as Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal come in for Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

“We would have batted first, as a team we want to get out and play well. It is a great ground to play in, everytime we come here it has been a good score," said India captain Rohit Sharma.

“What is important is to give chance to some of the new guys who haven’t had a game and see how they go. We have got two changes — Shami and Siraj are out, Umran and Chahal are in," he added.

