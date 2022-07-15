HK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction For T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 15, 1 PM IST

HK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 match between Hong Kong and Singapore: The fifth place play-off 2nd semi-match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 will be conducted between Hong Kong and Singapore on Friday, July 15.

Hong Kong ended up in third place in the Group B points table. The team lost its first two fixtures against Uganda and the Netherlands by two and seven wickets respectively. They managed to end their campaign on a promising note with a victory against Papua New Guinea by two wickets. Hong Kong will now hope to continue the winning momentum and secure a victory on Friday.

Advertisement

Coming to Singapore, they are yet to score their first victory in the T20 Championship. Singapore lost all their three league games to end up as the wooden spooners of Group A. Their most recent defeat came against Jersey by 13 runs.

Ahead of the match between Hong Kong and Singapore, here is everything you need to know:

HK vs SIN Telecast

Hong Kong vs Singapore game will not be telecast in India.

HK vs SIN Live Streaming

The HK vs SIN fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

HK vs SIN Match Details

Hong Kong and Singapore will play against each other at Bulawayo Stadium at 1 PM IST on July 15, Friday.

HK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aizaz Khan

Vice-Captain: Akshay Roopak Puri

Suggested Playing XI for HK vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Manpreet Singh

Batters: Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Surendran Chandramohan, Kinchit Shah

Advertisement

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Janak Prakash, Aryaman Uchil

Bowlers: Amjad Mahboob, Akshay Roopak Puri, Mohammad Ghazanfar

HK vs SIN Probable XIs

Hong Kong: Aftab Hussain, Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Adit Gorawara

Singapore: Anantha Krishna, Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Amjad Mahboob (C), Neil Karnik, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here