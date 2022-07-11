HK vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for HK vs UGA ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier on July 11 at 4:30 pm IST

HK vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s HK vs UGA ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier match between Hong Kong and Uganda: In the fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Hong Kong will cross swords with Uganda on July 11 at the Athletic Club Sports Ground in Zimbabwe.

Both of these teams competed earlier this month in the CWC One-day Challenge. Uganda had a pretty dismal run in the tournament and will look to improve in the crucial matches ahead.

There is no room for error in the all-important ICC qualifier as the sides have to be consistent to qualify for the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year.

Batting has been a vital aspect of both sides. Opener Aizaz Khan has been the standout batter for Hong Kong and will be hoping to continue his hot run of form. For Uganda, Simon Ssesazi and Dinesh Nakrani have played some match-winning knocks in the recent matches.

The team who fares better with the ball in hand might edge the match. Both the teams will be looking to start their qualifiers with a win on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Hong Kong vs Uganda; here is everything you need to know:

HK vs UGA Telecast

The ICC T20 World Cup qualifier match between Hong Kong and Uganda will not be telecast in India.

HK vs UGA Live Streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup qualifier match between Hong Kong and Uganda will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HK vs UGA Match Details

The HK vs UGA match will be played at the Athletic Club Sports Ground in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Monday, July 11, at 4:30 pm IST.

HK vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aizaz Khan

Vice-Captain: Simon Ssesazi

Suggested Playing XI for HK vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zeeshan Ali

Batsmen: Babar Hayat, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi

All-rounders: Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza

Bowlers: Ayush Shukla, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Henry Ssenyondo

Hong Kong vs Uganda Possible Starting XI:

Hong Kong Predicted Line-up: Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan (captain), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Arshad Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana

Uganda Predicted Line-up: Brain Masaba, Ronak Patel ( captain), Simon Ssesazi, Bilal Hassan, Frank Nsubunga, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam, Dinesh Nakrani, Henry Ssenyondo

