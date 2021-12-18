> HKI vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hong Kong ODD 2021 match between Hong Kong Islanders and Kowloon Lions: The third One Day match between Hong Kong Islanders and Kowloon Lions will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok at 7:00 AM IST on December 19, Sunday. There’s nothing left in the series for Kowloon Lions as Hong Kong Islanders have already scripted a victory by 2-0.

Honk Kong held their nerves in the first two matches to secure victory by seven wickets and 82 runs respectively. Kowloon batted well in the first match as they posted 299 runs on the board. The centuries from Waqas Khan and Aizaz Khan were the standout moments of the match.

However, the bowlers didn’t create any chances and handed an easy win to Hong Kong. In the second match, there was no intent from Kowloon as neither the bowlers nor the batters performed up to the expectations.

Ahead of the match between Hong Kong Islanders and Kowloon Lions; here is everything you need to know:

>HKI vs KOL Telecast

The HKI vs KOL match will not be telecasted in India.

>HKI vs KOL Live Streaming

The Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>HKI vs KOL Match Details

The HKI vs KOL match will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok at 7:00 AM IST on December 19, Sunday.

>HKI vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ali Mohammad

Vice-Captain- Waqas Barkat

>Suggested Playing XI for HKI vs KOL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jamie Atkinson

Batters: Waqas Barkat, Martin Coetzee, Ninad Shah

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Ehsan Khan, Dan Pascoe,

Bowlers: Ali Mohammad, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed

>HKI vs KOL Probable XIs:

Hong Kong Islanders: Ehsan Khan, Dhananjay Rao, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Jamie Atkinson, Babar Hayat, Waqas Barkat, Martin Coetzee, Ehsan Ayaz, Ali Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed

Kowloon Lions: Jayden Botfield, Dan Pascoe, Waqas Khan, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Shahid Wasif, Ninad Shah, Simandeep Singh, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Aftab Hussain, Mohsin Khan

