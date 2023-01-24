Hobart Hurricanes will battle it out against Brisbane Heat in their match of the Big Bash League 2022-23. The Hurricanes are struggling at the moment, with their last outing against the Sydney Sixers resulting in a disappointing 24-run defeat. The Sixers got off to a great start courtesy of Steve Smith’s 33-ball 66. The Hurricanes struggled to get going and apart from Zak Crawley’s 49-run innings, the others really struggled to get going. This means that the Hobart-based side have lost their last three games in a row. They are currently second last in the BBL 2022-23 table with eight losses and five victories in 13 games so far, taking them to a total of 10 points.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, are in tremendous form right now. The Brisbane-based outfit have won their last four games including a clinical four-run victory in their last outing against Melbourne Stars. This means that they are now placed third in the Big Bash League table with 13 points from 13 matches, including six wins and six losses. Brisbane would thus consider themselves favourties heading into this fixture.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat

When will the Big Bash League match Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 25, Wednesday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) be played?

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) fixture will be played at York Park, Launceston.

What time will the Big Bash League match Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) begin?

The match will begin at 8:10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA)?

The Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) match?

The Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michael Neser

Vice-Captain: Matt Renshaw

Suggested Playing XI for HUR vs HEA Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Michael Neser, James Bazley, Matt Renshaw,

Bowlers: Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Possible Starting XI:

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing XI: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D Arcy Short, Faheem Ashraf, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith

Brisbane Heat probable playing XI: Usman Khawaja (c), Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

