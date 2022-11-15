Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming: How to Watch Women’s BBL 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Melbourne Stars will cross swords with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both teams come with a win from their previous encounters and will be desperate to add more victory to their tally.

Heather Graham’s first half-century in the Big Bash helped Hobart Hurricanes to secure a 23-run win over a scrappy Adelaide Strikers in their last encounter. The win helped them to climb up to the top four in the league. Skipper Ellyse Villani will now want her women to sustain their winning run.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Stars have had a dismal run in the tournament so far. They have just three wins in their kitty and have struggled especially with the bat. However, they chased down a paltry total by the Melbourne Renegades to claim a close win in their last encounter. They have to keep racking up wins if they have to make it to the playoffs.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Women’s Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Stars Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Stars Women be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Stars will take place on November 15, Tuesday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Stars be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played at Latrobe Recreation Ground, Latrobe.

Advertisement

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Stars Women begin?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Stars will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women’s Big Bash League match?

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Women’s Big Bash League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Women’s Big Bash League match?

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women’s Big Bash League match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Possible XIs

Melbourne Stars Women Predicted Line-up: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Advertisement

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted Line-up: Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith, Molly Strano

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here