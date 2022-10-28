Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's Big Bash League 2022 Match Live Coverage

Sydney Sixers Women will be bidding to get back to the winning ways when they will lock horns with Hobart Hurricanes Women on Saturday. Sydney Sixers are in an exceptional form in the league.

They won their first three matches against Brisbane Heat Women, Adelaide Strikers Women, and Melbourne Stars Women. However, their winning spell ended in their last game following a loss against Adelaide Strikers. Despite a 71-run knock by Erin Burns, the team fell short of three runs while chasing 143.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, have two wins, one loss, and one abandoned game to their name. With five points, the team is fifth in the standings. Hobart Hurricanes’ last game against Perth Scorchers was washed out due to rain without a ball being bowled.

When will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs the Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) be played?

The match will be conducted at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) begin?

The match will begin at 04:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) match?

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) match?

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Hobart Hurricanes Women probable playing XI against the Sydney Sixers Women: Molly Strano, Lizelle Lee (wk), Ellyse Villani (c), Mignon du Preez, Ruth Johnson, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman

Sydney Sixers Women probable playing XI against the Hobart Hurricanes Women: Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Ecclestone

