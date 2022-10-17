Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Big Bash League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Hobart Hurricanes Women will be clashing against Sydney Thunder Women for the second time in the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. Hurricanes Women won the first encounter between the two sides by 19 runs.

Batting in the first innings, the Hurricanes could score only 125 runs as Samantha Bates and Chloe Tryon picked two wickets each. However, the Thunder batters failed to complement the brilliant performance of the bowlers. They collapsed at 106 runs as Molly Strano and Heather Graham picked three wickets each.

Following the loss against the Hurricanes, the Sydney Thunder Women lost their second match to Perth Scorchers Women by nine wickets. Again, the batters let the team down by scoring only 88 runs in 20 overs. With two losses to their name, the team is reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Advertisement

Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, are third in the standings, with two points to their name.

When will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs the Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 18, Tuesday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) be played?

The match will be conducted at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) begin?

The match will begin at 01:35 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) match?

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) vs Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) match?

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

HB-W vs ST-W Women’s Big Bash League 2022 Match, the Hobart Hurricanes Women probable playing XI against the Sydney Thunder Women: Elyse Villani ©, Lizelle Lee (WK), Rachael Trenaman, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Hayley Jensen, Mignon du Preez, Ruth Johnston

Advertisement

HB-W vs ST-W Women’s Big Bash League 2022 Match, Sydney Thunder Women probable playing XI against the Hobart Hurricanes Women: Amy Jones (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Tammy Beaumont, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachael Haynes ©, Corinne Hall, Hannah Darlington, Belinda Vakarewa, Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Smith

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here