Hollywood Director Sam Mendes’ Documentary ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’ Trailer Out, Watch Here

England star and the newly appointed Test skipper Ben Stokes is one of the greatest all-rounders the world has ever seen, and now his life story will be shown in the form of a documentary to the world. The cricketer is all set to be the subject of a documentary where he will discuss the highs and lows of his cricketing career. The documentary, which has been titled ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’, is being created by Hollywood director Sam Mendes. The Amazon project is slated to release later this year.

Ben currently has 5,061 Test runs under his belt, at an average of 35.89. He has also taken 174 wickets with the ball. His heroics in the limited-over cricket are also no news. He has racked up 2871 runs at an average of 40.43. The left-hander has 21 fifties and three centuries in the 50-over format, under his belt. But along with greater success comes the crushing lows. Stokes’ journey so far, has been a rigorous combination of the two, and the documentary captures it all.

A trailer of the project was shared by the makers on May 19. The clip reveals that Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes has covered the cricketing journey of the left-handed batter while highlighting his early life and his struggle in his career so far. It also has snippets of late cricketer Shane Warne and Joe Root, as they talk about Stokes’growth in the cricketing world.

“The dizzying highs, the crushing lows. England’s talismanic Test captain as you have never seen him before. Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes, coming to Prime Video later this year," Amazon Prime Video Sport wrote, alongside the trailer, on their Twitter handle.

Watch the trailer here:

The 2-minute 44-second trailer has amassed over 3 lakh views and tons of reactions from fans and cricket enthusiasts, who cannot wait to witness the inspiring story of one of the greatest cricketers.

The documentary is expected to throw light on his famous Headingley heroics along with some off-field prospects of his life, including the time, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he took a break from cricket in order to priortise his mental health.

Meanwhile, Stokes will take on the Test skipper duties early next month. He will be seen in action in a Test series against New Zealand, starting from June 2 at the Lord’s.

