Home » Cricket Home » News » Hope and Powell named Windies white-ball cricket captains

Hope and Powell named Windies white-ball cricket captains

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the two appointments ahead of next month's tour of South Africa when the Caribbean team face the Proteas in three ODIs and three T20s.

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 10:16 IST

Miami

Shai Hope has been named the next Windies ODI skipper.
Shai Hope has been named the next Windies ODI skipper.

Shai Hope was named the new captain of the West Indies one-day team on Wednesday, with Rovman Powell taking the reigns of the Twenty20 side.

Nicholas Pooran had held both positions but stood down after the team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup in November.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the two appointments ahead of next month’s tour of South Africa when the Caribbean team face the Proteas in three ODIs and three T20s.

“It is a tremendous honour and privilege to be appointed captain of any West Indies team," said Barbadian wicketkeeper/batsman Hope.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“To lead a team that is of such incredible significance not only to myself and my teammates but to our legion of fans the world over, is something one dreams of as a child," he added.

Batsman Powell was promoted from vice-captain after showing leadership qualities in regional cricket for his native Jamaica.

“For me, this a huge vote of confidence and I see this as the greatest honour of my career. I’m a passionate cricketer who believes in leading from the front and always giving 100 percent," he said.

Kraigg Brathwaite is the captain of the West Indies Test team.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: February 16, 2023, 10:16 IST
last updated: February 16, 2023, 10:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Jaws Drop In Sequin Lilac Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Sanya Malhotra Soars Mercury Levels In Bright Yellow Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks