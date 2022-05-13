'Hope Faf du Plessis Can Take Him 10 Years Back': Ex-ENG Captain Wishes to See the Old Virat Kohli Again

Virat Kohli hasn’t been able to create good memories in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Despite freeing himself from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leadership duties, the ace Indian batter couldn’t perform consistently this season. Though the team has played exceptionally well under the new skipper, Faf du Plessis, the form of the former captain still remains a concern for the side.

So far, Virat has scored 216 runs from 12 IPL matches at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 111.34. To his utter disappointment, he has bagged three golden ducks in the ongoing tournament – most in any season.

As RCB gear up for a crucial encounter against Punjab Kings on Friday, the fans will hope to see the highest scorer of the IPL regain his lost rhythm. Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged Kohli to play as freely as he used to do 10 years back.

“I PL -when he didn’t have this profile. You’re not married and don’t have a kid. You’re going out there to whack the ball and have some fun. Forget your age, forget what you have done," Vaughan said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan further added that once Kohli gets back on track and starts getting good starts, he would be unstoppable.

“If he gets to 35, I reckon he can go big. It’s just those initial 0-10 that he’s been struggling with. If he can get away and show a little bit of that youthfulness, he’s going to be dangerous," he added.

In that match against Gujarat Titans, Kohli had smashed 6 boundaries and 1 six as he played a terrific knock of 58 off 53 balls. Bangalore registered a total of 170 runs losing six wickets. But his brilliant efforts eventually went in vain as the Hardik Pandya-led side managed to reach the target with three balls remaining.

A big knock from Kohli against PBKS could help RCB consolidate their position in the upper half of the table. Currently, they are placed 4th with 14 points. A victory against Punjab can take them to the third spot, dethroning Rajasthan Royals from the third place.

