'Hope he Doesn't Repeat it Against us': Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards on Virat Kohli's Praises 'Surreal' Performance

Netherlands are living their dream: playing in a world cup at historic venues and a bunch of world-class teams to test themselves against. And since for a team like Netherlands, such opportunities are rare unlike the traditional powerhouses of the game including their latest opponents India, the entire experience is nothing short of ‘surreal’, says their captain Scott Edwards.

“It’s huge," Edwards said on Wednesday. “You always dream of playing World Cups, and the SCG is one of the most famous grounds in the world. And then add in you’re playing against arguably one of the best teams in the world, yes, it’s pretty surreal."

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

But that does leave them with no mental pressure as not many will be hoping for Netherlands to beat former champions India whom they face on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“Not many people expect us to win, so not too much pressure on us," said Edwards.

“Our brand of cricket means perform to best of our ability. Just bring our A game. If it’s enough it’s enough. If it’s not it’s not," he added.

For Edwards the manner in which Virat Kohli engineered India’s thrilling win against Pakistan this Sunday was ‘surreal’ as well and is hoping the batting star would be quiet against them.

“What Virat (Kohli) did the other day was surreal. Hope he doesn’t repeat it against us," he said.

With ICC deciding to abandon the ODI Super League from the next cycle, Netherlands will be deprived of a chance to play top teams regularly something which gave them a chance to get invaluable experience and provide exposure to their players.

Advertisement

“[It’s] obviously disappointing that the ODI Super League is not going ahead," Edwards said. “It was a great experience for all of our players. Going forward there’s more teams going to the World Cups in the future, which is great, but you’ve got to qualify for those events, which is always tough."

“It’s a bit disappointing, but we’re here now and we get to play another four, five, however many games in the World Cup which we’re looking forward to. Coming up against these guys, it’s a little bit of an unknown if you only play the bigger nations once every few years. The fact that we got to play 12 to 15 games in the last nine months gives us a lot of confidence. Even for individuals, you look at guys that have performed against these teams. It gives you that sort of acknowledgment that you can perform on a big stage against these bigger teams. We take a lot of confidence from that," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here