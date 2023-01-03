Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery after the India star was left with multiple injuries in a serious car crash that took place on Delhi Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old was traveling to his hometown Roorkee when he reportedly dozed off and crashed into the divider.

He somehow escaped the raging vehicle and with the help of the first responders, got himself admitted to Saksham Superspeciality hospital in Roorkee after which he was referred to Max Dehradun where he is undergoing treatment. He was shifted out of ICU on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ganguly, who has seen him up and close at Delhi Capitals, wished him all the luck. Speaking at a private event in City of Joy, he said: “I wish him speedy recovery that’s all I can say. You know things happen in life and you need to move on so hopefully he’ll recover soon and be back on the path soon," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event here.

Pant’s injuries, especially the ones on knee and ankle, are expected to keep him out of action for a minimum period of six months.

Sourav Ganguly Set To Return to IPL

The former India captain, who stepped down from the BCCI president’s post in October, will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T20 league side Pretoria Capitals.

“Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over. He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC," an IPL source tracking the developments told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It couldn’t be confirmed whether Ganguly will have any minority stake in the franchise co-owned by GMR and JSW groups.

Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019.

It is understood that Delhi Capitals’ recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly’s footprints.

‘Qatar Hosted a Successful FIFA World Cup 2022’

“You know I follow football closely and I understand it a little bit also. I may have played cricket but I understand this sport a bit. I think this is the best football World Cup match I’ve seen in my life," Ganguly said.

“Russia was very good and I think there was lot of criticism of Qatar hosting the football world cup but I think they’ve taken it to another level. I think it’s been a very successful world cup."

The 50-year-old lavished praise on French forward Kylian Mbappe, who scored four goals in the summit clash but still ended on the losing side.

“Mbappe is absolute gold and I think he may not have slept since that World Cup final because very rarely you’ll score four goals in a World Cup and still be on the losing side and that’s what happened to him.

