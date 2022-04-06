'Hope Other Teams Follow Australia's Footsteps': Former Players Want More Cricketing Action in Pakistan

Following the resounding success of the month-long Test and limited-overs series between Pakistan and Australia, several formed cricketers have said that this is the opportune time for more international cricket to return to the country.

Pakistan was in cricketing wilderness for more than a decade and international cricket is showing signs of returning to the country, with Australia recently completing a full tour of the country after nearly 24 years.

Australia’s month-long tour of Pakistan came to an end in Lahore with the tourists clinching the one-off T20I, thanks to skipper Aaron Finch scoring a valuable half century. Honours were shared during the series, with the Pat Cummins-led Australian Test side winning the three-match series 1-0 and limited-overs skipper Finch winning the T20I match, while the Babar Azam-led Pakistan clinched the ODI series 2-1.

Former Pakistan great Shahid Afridi was among the group of ex-players wanting to see more cricketing action in his country.

“I would like to thank the entire Australian squad and mgmt for coming to Pakistan for after 24 years," Afridi said on social media. “I hope other teams will follow their footsteps and visit Pakistan. Thanks to our security forces and huge shout out to all the fans who went out to the stadiums."

Pakistan-born Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tweeted, “Excellent effort from the boys. @CricketAus Thank you. @babarazam258, @TheRealPCB, @GovtofPakistan for having us and for an amazing hospitality. Thanks to the people of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi. And special Thanks to all the security forces."

Former Pakistan express bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted, “Glad the whole series with Australia went smooth. Got to see some really good cricket from both teams. Thank you @CricketAus once again for a complete tour to Pakistan and some great cricket. Also, well played @babarazam258 and boys!"

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who has featured for two different Pakistan Super League (PSL) sides in his career, praised Cricket Australia (CA) for sending its team to Pakistan and wants to see more cricket played in the sub-continent nation.

“I am stoked that everything worked out well for the Aussie team to be able to go over there and then also play the quality of cricket that they did," Watson told ICC. “It’s a great thing for world cricket and I am very proud of the Aussie boys to have gone over there and played the way they did."

