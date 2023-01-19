'Hope Siraj Can Play in World Cup': Indian Pacer's Mother and Friends Share Special Messages | WATCH

Mohammed Siraj shone brightly in front of his home crowd of Hyderabad as Team India beat New Zealand by 12 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series.

The Indian pacer picked up 4 wickets in his fiery spell in front of his home crowd, as his family and friends came to the venue to cheer for him.

The 28-year-old gave away just 46 runs in his 10 overs, and he had the best economy among all Indian bowlers at 4.60 in the first ODI.

After the match, BCCI shared a video of Siraj’s family and his friends wishing him well after his brilliant performance.

Advertisement

Siraj’s mother, Shabana Begum also came to the venue and she was hopeful that her son can make it to the Indian team for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

ALSO READ| ‘He Had Enough Time to Score a Double Century’: Shubman Gill’s Father Unhappy With His Ton Against Sri Lanka, Reveals Gurkeerat Mann

“I would like to thank Allah and hope that Siraj can continue to shine for India. Hopefully, he can continue his performances and make it into the World Cup squad," she said.

The video also showed many of Siraj’s friends with whom he played cricket and they wished the Indian pacer good luck for his future.

Watch:

Advertisement

Chasing 350 runs to win, Michael Bracewell’s 140-run knock almost guided the visitors to a win but they fell short of the finish line courtesy of the Indian bowlers.

ALSO READ| ‘Sometimes When Bowler is on Top, You Need to Make Them Feel Pressure’: Shubman Gill Reveals His Batting Mantra

Earlier in the game, skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first, as he and Shubman Gill got off to a steady start.

Advertisement

The ‘Hitman’ finished as the second-highest run-scorer on the day at 34 runs, behind Gill whose magnificent performance saw the youngster score 208 runs in just 149 balls.

Up next, the two teams will travel to Raipur for the second ODI, as India will be looking to seal the series and make it back-to-back series wins having defeated Sri Lanka earlier, whereas, the BlackCaps will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here