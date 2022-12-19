Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Hopeful to Be Bought by a Franchise,' Says Highest Indian Wicket Taker In IPL Amit Mishra

'Hopeful to Be Bought by a Franchise,' Says Highest Indian Wicket Taker In IPL Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20, but his best came in IPL where he even went on to take three hattricks in 2008, 2011, and 2012 IPL seasons.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 15:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Amit Mishra has picked up three IPL hattricks.
The 40-year-old Amit Mishra is still optimistic of being picked by an IPL franchise when the auction takes place in a few days’ time. The Delhi Capitals spinner played his last IPL match back in 2021 in a season where he went onto pick 6 wickets. Meanwhile, he was also part of the squad in 2020 where he picked up just three scalps.

Nevertheless, he refused to retire, sounding optimistic that he might be bought once again. The auction takes place in Kochi on December 23.

“I have some 2-3 years of cricket left in me. I am keeping myself fit and my performance in domestic cricket last and this season have not been bad either. I am hopeful to be bought by a franchise (at this week’s IPL auction)," he told PTI.

Mishra represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20, but his best came in IPL where he even went on to take three hattricks in 2008, 2011, and 2012 IPL seasons. He further said that there is more room for leg spinners in franchise cricket and how numbers can clearly prove the naysayers wrong.

“Earlier, people thought that the utility of leg spin was diminishing down with the advent of T20 cricket. But they have been completely proved wrong. Leg spin is not just effective in Test cricket but it’s equally effective in limited overs cricket.

“Just look at the IPL. I being a leg spinner, along with Yuzvendra Chahal are the two most successful Indian bowlers in IPL history. So why not have more opportunities for the leg spinners in all formats of the game," Mishra told PTI after a coaching session with budding leg spinners here.

Mishra holds the record for most IPL wickets (166) by an Indian alongside Chahal.

“India has a big pool of leg spinners. We have quality spinners in domestic cricket. I do not want to take names but there are more than half a dozen leggies who have the potential to get into the Indian side."

“I am very happy to train any young leg spinner who comes up to me for help," Mishra said.

first published: December 19, 2022, 15:32 IST
last updated: December 19, 2022, 15:38 IST
