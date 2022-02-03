'Hopefully Cheteshwar Pujara And Ajinkya Will go Back to Ranji Trophy': Sourav Ganguly's Advice to Veteran Duo to Regain Form

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wants the veteran Test duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to go back to Ranji Trophy and regained their red-ball form. Both Pujara and Rahane are going through a rough patch and several cricket critics feel that India should give chance to young players like Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill.

Pujara hit his last Test century in early 2019, and he scored just 810 runs in the last 16 Tests at an underwhelming average of 27.93. While the lean patch has cost Rahane his Test vice-captaincy, as he hit 479 runs last year in 13 matches at 20.82 average.

>Also Read | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Confirms India And Sri Lanka Will Play Day-Night Test in Bengaluru

Advertisement

Ganguly backed the veteran duo to regain their form by playing in domestic cricket as he feels they are very good players.

“Yeah, they are very good players. Hopefully, they will go back to Ranji Trophy and score a lot of runs, which I am sure they will. I don’t see any problem [for them to go back to domestic cricket after playing so much international cricket]," Ganguly told Sportstar.

The BCCI president further said being only one format players, Pujara and Rahane will not have any problem playing in Ranji Trophy.

“Ranji Trophy is a huge tournament, and we have all played the tournament. So, they, too, will go back there and perform. They have played the tournament in the past when they were only playing Test cricket and were not part of the ODI or limited-overs team. So, that won’t be a problem," he added.

>Also Read | IND vs WI: Mayank Agarwal Added to India’s ODI Squad After 7 Members, Including 3 Players, Test Positive for Covid

Advertisement

Ganguly also provided an update on when will the domestic women’s tournament and said that the Cooch Behar Trophy might resume in April-May.

“We have time for the Cooch Behar Trophy. Let this COVID settle down a bit, we can hold it because it is just at the knockout stage and only a few matches are pending. We can do it in April-May. Similarly, with the women’s tournament, we will do it as well. We are presuming that in another month, the number of cases will go down and we can host it," Ganguly said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here