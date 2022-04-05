'Hopefully, I Can Gain Some of Those Experiences': Tim David Wants to Improve His Game With The Help of Mumbai Indians Legend

Mumbai Indians’ young recruit Tim David is keen to use legendary allrounder Kieron Pollard’s experience to improve his game and come out as a better player after IPL-15.

Pollard has been a Mumbai Indians veteran and one of IPL’s all-time greats.

“I think Polly’s (Pollard) played over 10 years in the IPL, so there’s a lot of experience there," David was quoted as saying in a note shared by the record five-time champions on the eve of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Singaporean himself is a big-hitting allrounder.

Advertisement

“I think that happens over time naturally. You can’t just get all of it like, on a notebook straightaway. It just happens with different questions here or there, different situations, different experiences at training and trying to run some ideas past him."

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“Just get little bits here and there and hopefully, I can gain some of those experiences from him (Pollard), and maybe some that I can try and use in a game or that I can add to my game that can be successful," added David.

Mumbai Indians have lost both their games — against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals - so far in IPL 2022 but David feels that the team would get better.

“He has been a fun captain," David said of skipper Rohit Sharma, one of the finest white-ball exponents.

Also Read: From Badoni to Tilak, Fearless Debutants Making The Right Noises

“I’ve only played two games with him (Rohit), so just getting used to playing with him. Getting used to playing with lots of guys in the team, but we’ll find our feet and start playing better as a team as the tournament goes on.

“But it’s been good fun so far. (The advice) has been just about how to be able to find my skills best in the game and to help the team," quipped David.

Advertisement

He also said that it was all about preparing to play in Indian conditions.

“Mahela (Jayawardene) has been good. Again the same, just about preparing to play in Indian conditions. Learning that comes up in the IPL with different players, and how my skills can be best suited to play in games," he said when asked about learning from the Sri Lankan great.

On their next opponents, David said, “They’re a strong side, every team is strong in the IPL."

Advertisement

Finally what are his personal goals and pat came the reply: “to be a better player".

“First of all try and be a better player at the end of the tournament than I was when I got here. I’ve tried to make the most of the environment that MI has provided.

“There’s been some awesome opportunities to learn already. And obviously, most importantly, on the field it’s to try and put in some performances that can really help the team win some games," he signed off.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here