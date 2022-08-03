"Hopefully, It Should Be...": Rohit Sharma Gives Injury Update After Retiring Hurt

India captain Rohit Sharma walked off the field retired hurt with a major injury scare in the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday. Rohit was batting on 11 off 5 balls, including a six and a four before he pulled a muscle.

Soon after he left the field, speculations on Rohit’s injury began as to how serious it is and whether he’ll be seen in the next two T20Is or not. However, in the post-match presentation, Rohit finally provided an update on the extent of the injury and whether his presence in the next games will be doubtful or not.

“At the moment, it’s okay. We’ve got a few days till the next game, hopefully it should be okay," he said.

The captain endured the injury while playing the third ball of the over, which he inside edged for four. He was about to take the strike, but soon the camera focused on Indian physio Kamlesh Jain running to the ground, and after a long discussion, the skipper walked off holding his back.

BCCI was however quick enough to give an update on Rohit Sharma and confirmed that it was a back spasm. “Team India captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress," it tweeted.

After Sharma’s absence, India batters showcased a power-hitting show as they easily chased 165 and won the match by seven wickets.

India have now taken 2-1 lead in the series but moreover the positive takeaway from the match is that Suryakumar Yadav finally clicked as an opener. The India batter played an epic knock, scoring a half-century. His 76 off 44 balls knock was laced with eight fours and four sixes. He was supported by handy innings from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant that took India to a comfortable win.

Pant’s effort was also significant on Tuesday as in the 15th over when SKY got dismissed, India needed over 30 runs. Three overs later, Hardik Pandya also walked to the pavilion. In such a scenario, Pant came to rescue with his quickfire 33 off 26 balls, including the winning runs – a boundary off Obed McCoy.

India skipper was seen quite happy with the team’s performance especially the bowlers who restricted the Windies to 164 when at a point in the match, the hosts were looking phenomenal. He also credited Yadav for the win.

“How we bowled in the middle overs was crucial. I thought we used the conditions well. Used the variations well. Was very clinical how we chased. When you watched from the outside, didn’t feel a lot of risk was taken, was a lot of calmness in the middle. Surya batted brilliantly, good partnership there with Iyer. The pitch had something in it for the bowlers, not an easy target. Was important to pick the right shots, right balls on a ground like that," the skipper said.

