'Hopefully My Spin Will Come Into Play As the Tournament Progresses'-Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone was the fourth highest-paid player for Punjab Kings and there was some pressure, if not all, on him to get the runs going. And that night came at the CCI, Brabourne on Sunday as he slammed a 42-ball 60 which had a humungous 108 meter six. He also came back and took two wickets and was on a hattrick at one stage although he missed as Dhoni slammed him for a six.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Nonetheless, he was the star and led Punjab Kings with the bat and with the ball helping them defeat CSK by 42 runs.

“The first two games hadn’t gone my way. Good to contribute to a win. Thought the boys did brilliantly. We got to a target which we thought was defendable and our seam bowlers were outstanding in the powerplay. Got to try as smart as we can. All our conversations have been ‘try and be as exciting as we can’. Nice to get a few today. I’ve been swinging hard enough, nice to get a couple off the middle today."

“You don’t need to remind me about it (his IPL record previously). Struggled with RR as well last year. Nice to have a performance like this. Bowling is something I really enjoy. Something I’ve spent a lot of time on. Been nice to contribute. Hopefully as the tournament goes on, my spin comes into play. I also bat in the nets with Odean Smith, he’s got me covered by a long way, trust me. I’m sure he’ll get going at some point and you’ll see why.," Livingstone added.

Punjab Kings rode on a superb bowling performance to beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium here on Sunday. Punjab, after posting 180/8 in their 20 overs, rattled the four-time IPL winners with early wickets as debutant Vaibhav Arora claimed two while Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith and Arshdeep Singh got a wicket apiece as CSK were reduced to 36/5 in the 8th over.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here