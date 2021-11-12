‘Hopefully Something Like That Doesn't Happen in The Next Match’: Wade Explains Why Warner Didn’t Review His Dismissal

Pakistan’s phenomenal streak in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 came to an end on Thursday, as Babar Azam and Co went down by five wickets against a spirited Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai. The Aussies rode on outstanding batting cameos from Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis and David Warner to book a date in the final against New Zealand.

The high-octane match had its share of exciting moments until the 19th over during Australia’s chase of 177. From why Warner did not use DRS to review his caught behind decision to Hasan Ali dropping Wade’s catch, the game kept viewers on the edge of their seats. However, Australia’s semi-final hero Wade revealed the reason that prompted Warner not to review the umpire’s on-field decision.

Warner was batting exceptionally at 49 but was given out caught behind in the 11th over, as Khan’s googly delivery which went past his bat to the wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who along with bowler broke into a strong appeal. While the decision cost the Aussie opener a much-deserved half-century, Warner started to walk back without reviewing the decision.

Wade said even Warner thought it was not out, but Glenn Maxwell who was at the non-striker’s end heard a sound and suggested against using a review.

“We haven’t had too much time to chat about it, just passing comments. I think there was a noise. He (Warner) wasn’t sure, maybe his bat handle clicked or his hand on his bat," the wicketkeeper-batter said.

“He didn’t think that he hit it but Glenn at the other end heard the noise," he added. Wade further mentioned that it was a “tough" decision especially in that situation before concluding by saying, “How many times do you see a batter think that they haven’t hit it and they have?"

Moments later the UltraEdge showed a flat line as no noise was noticed when the ball went past Warner’s bat.

Warner’s dismissal was seen as a turning point in the game before a mustachioed Wade changed the course of the match by clobbering Pakistani bowlers in the death overs. However, he is hopeful that a similar decision will not be repeated in their upcoming summit clash of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand.

“So a little bit of reassurance from the other end I suppose helps, but Maxy heard a noise. So hopefully something like that doesn’t happen in the next match," Wade said. “ The thing is we get 2 reviews in this format so you can sort of say that we should have used it but that’s the way it goes," he further added.

The second semi-final was down to the wire, but it was Warner who stabilised the momentum to chase the target of 177 runs before Marcus Stoinis (40) and Wade (41) took the team across the line, with six balls to spare.

