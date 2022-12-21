'Hoping to See Big Innings': India Batting Coach Has High Expectations From KL Rahul And Virat Kohli

Among the India top-order batters while Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill enjoyed a productive outing in the first Test against Bangladesh last week, the pair of KL Rahul and Virat Kohl were dismissed cheaply. With the comfort of a 1-0 lead, both Rahul and Kohli will be hoping to bat with a freer mindset and convert their starts into big scores.

Even India batting coach is expecting two of his star batters to come good as India eye a 2-0 clean sweep in Dhaka with the 2nd Test starting from Thursday.

BCCI Central Contracts 2022-23: Promotions for Hardik, Surya; Rahane, Ishant, Vihari to be Axed

Advertisement

Rathour was spent a long time with both Kohli and Rahul during a training session but refused to divulge the discussions he held with the stand-in India captain.

“I’m not going to get into those discussions, these discussions keep happening, a few things he was looking at and there’s nothing to be concerned about. He (Rahul) was just working on something," Rathour said during an interaction with the media on Wednesday.

“We are looking forward to both of them scoring runs. Hoping to see big innings from both of them from this match," he added.

Rathour is expecting the pitch for the second Test to be more spin-friendly and says playing on them will put India in a good stead ahead of next year’s Test series against Australia at home.

“You expect wickets to turn in the sub-continent, and after this we will be playing an important series against Australia where wickets are expected to turn," Rathour said.

Also Read: India Stand-in Captain KL Rahul Injured on Eve of 2nd Test Against Bangladesh

Advertisement

“So it’s good practice for us. It will be good preparation for Indian batters. We are not discussing anything tactically but looking forward to playing good cricket," he added.

Rathour said the team is prepared for any challenge and will play as per the situation. “We’re expecting this one (pitch in Dhaka) to have a bit more bounce and turn than the previous one. We look to play according to the situation. We are fine whatever wicket we get. We have absolutely no issues from our side. However it plays, we have to put up as many runs as we can and put up a good score if we bat first," he said.

The first Test in Chattogram ended with India winning by a massive margin of 188 runs but the result belies how tough the victory was. After assisting bowlers in the first two days, the surface settled down and became more batting friendly with bowlers struggling to have a say.

Advertisement

“We batted well definitely, but we bowled really well. It was a tough surface to get 20 wickets- slow and low, especially in the second innings," Rathour said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here