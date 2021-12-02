>HOR vs UDK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Hooghly Rivers and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird: In the 21st match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Hooghly Rivers will be facing Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal. Both the teams got off to similar starts in the T10 Championship as they secured a victory in their respective first games.

Hooghly Rivers got better off Gour Badsha Malda in their first match by seven wickets as they convincingly chased 98 runs in their allotted 20 overs. It was a team effort from Hooghly Rivers and they will be hoping to pull off another victory to make it two in a row.

Advertisement

Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird will also be brimming with confidence. Uttar Dinajpur outplayed Manbhum Warriors in their previous match by 34 runs. The batters ruled the show for the team by scoring 158 runs in the first innings.

Ahead of the match between Hooghly Rivers and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird; here is everything you need to know:

>HOR vs UDK Telecast

There will be no telecast of the HOR vs UDK match in India.

>HOR vs UDK Live Streaming

The Hooghly Rivers vs Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

>HOR vs UDK Match Details

The Hooghly Rivers vs Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 08:45 AM IST on December 03, Friday.

>HOR vs UDK Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Arnab Mondal

Vice-Captain- Sachin Kumar Yadav

>Suggested Playing XI for HOR vs UDK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Debasish Saha

Batters: Sachin Kumar Yadav, Sayak Basu, Ridam Sarkar

All-rounders: Abhijit Mal, Arnab Mondal, Arnab Nandi, Subhrajyoti Das

Bowlers: Narayan Rana, Durgesh Dubbey, Ravikant Singh

>HOR vs UDK Probable XIs:

Hooghly Rivers: Sonu Narayan Naubagh, Dipak Prasad, Sachin Kumar Yadav, Sayak Basu, Writam Porel, Subhrajyoti Das, Abhijit Mal, Ravikant Singh, Soumya Pakray, Durgesh Dubbey, Arnab Nandi

Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird: Arnab Mondal, Debasish Saha, Aniket Jha, Ridam Sarkar, Pintu Adhikary, Bibek Das, Sandip Baishnab, Satu Chowdhury, Rana Ch. Das, Nabhnil Saha, Narayan Rana

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here