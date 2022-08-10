'How can He even come in this Team?': Former India Selector Surprised With Ashwin's Selection for Aisa Cup 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a 15-men squad for the Asia Cup 2022, starting August 27 in the UAE. It marked the return of Virat Kohli who was given a break following the conclusion of the England tour. Also, KL Rahul was back into the mix after recovering from injury. Meanwhile, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were left out as the board said both players are injured and rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

India picked two spinners and three spin-bowling all-rounders for the upcoming tournament. The spin attack includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Hooda. The squad also came as a surprise for many when it was found that Mohammed Shami wasn’t included.

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper-batter Kiran More gave his opinion on the squad that will board the flight for the UAE later this month. He did hail the group of players but at the same time, was taken aback by the inclusion of Ashwin.

Speaking with Star Sports, More opined that India should have either picked an extra seamer in Mohammed Shami or a spinner in Axar Patel in place of Ashwin.

“Even I was surprised. How can Ashwin even come in this team? And every time. Even in the last World Cup, he was picked in the team and then did not play. Look at his IPL record, it is not that good. I really felt Shami should have taken that role or Axar Patel. And Axar has performed very well. Shami is my player, and he will go to the World Cup. I want wicket-taking bowlers. Shami can pick wickets with the new ball, in the middle overs, and in the slog overs as well," More told Star Sports.

Ashwin recently featured in the 5-match T20I series against West Indies that India won 4-1. He played the last games of the series and picked up a total of 3 wickets.

