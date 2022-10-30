'How Can Someone Bat Like That': Cricket Fraternity Hails Suryakumar Yadav For His 68-run Knock Versus South Africa

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav scored another half-century to continue his golden form with the bat on Sunday. Suryakumar played a very crucial knock of 68 runs off 40 balls to help India post a fighting 133/9 on the scoreboard against South Africa after they lost early wickets. He fought a lone battle for the Indian team on a bouncy surface where the other Indian batter struggled to get going against a quality Proteas pace attacking.

Surya played with a lot of maturity when his batting partners were losing their wickets from the other end. He kept his calm and found gaps at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving.

Meanwhile, India lost half of their side for just 49 runs against the Proteas after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. Suryakumar shared a 52-run stand for the sixth with Dinesh Karthik to revive the Indian innings. Surya’s knock was laced with 6 fours and three sixes.

Before the start of the match, Suryakumar stated he had formed his plans to tackle the bounce and quickness provided by the pitch, especially with the Proteas fielding a four-man tall pace attack.

“I have been backing myself since the start of the tournament. We had a 10-day camp in Perth as well. I knew that the wickets here will be bouncy and quick, so I have my plans. Really looking forward to the game," said Suryakumar in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

Suryakumar has emerged as one of the best batters in the shortest format in the past couple of years. He is currently the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year and ranked at the third spot in ICC Rankings.

Several current and former cricketers were impressed with the 32-year-old magnificent knock in tough conditions against a quality bowling attack.

Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi was the standout performer with the ball for South Africa with four wickets as he troubled the Indian batters with his short balls. While Wayne Parnel also claimed three wickets to restrict India to a below-par score.

