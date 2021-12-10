'How Can There Be Problem In Nine Months'-Ravi Shastri Recalls Taking Up India Coach Role For the Second Time

Ravi Shastri was at the peak of his commentary commitments when he got a call from BCCI to take over the reins. It was 2014, and India were losing games after games in England. It was getting bad. And then he briefly helped it turn around as India reached the final of the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. Shastri didn’t see it coming, but yes he was axed from the side only to be recalled a year later. Speaking to Times of India, he opened up on how he was recalled with the captain-coach sparring with each other. Remember Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli?

“Around nine months passed, and I didn’t even have a clue that there was anything wrong inside the team. I mean, what could’ve been wrong? I was told there was a real problem and I said - how can there be a problem in nine months? The team that I had left was in such a good space. How the hell in nine months could something go that drastically wrong?"

He said it was egg on the faces on some individuals who didn’t want him as coach. “During my second stint, I came after a huge controversy. And it was literally egg on the faces of those who wanted me away. They opted for someone and nine months later, they came back to the very guy they threw out," said Shastri.

Earlier he also revealed that increased presence of Supreme Court in cricket administration made him iffy about his role. Besides, the new quarantine rules also played a part in convincing him. “Later, sometime before we left for England this year, I had made up my mind to move on. What precipitated it was a couple of reasons. First, I was pushing 60 and there were these Supreme Court rules and all.

“Second, I knew the quarantine and the bio-bubbles won’t go anywhere for another two years. Cricket will be played in isolation and that’s what we’re seeing right now too."

“So, I said enough. For how long will this carry on," Shastri said.

