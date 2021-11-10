How Different Will be Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Style From Virat Kohli

We all have seen Virat Kohli as captain. We will still be seeing him as captain in ODIs and Tests. But Kohli won’t be leading the Indian team out onto the field or be going out for the toss in the T20Is. That responsibility has been handed over to Rohit Sharma on Tuesday, heralding a new beginning in Indian cricket as the Rohit-Rahul Dravid combine begins. And rightly so. The moment Kohli announced that he was relinquishing captaincy of the shortest format, the most suitable candidate was Sharma and nobody else. The Indian cricket board took the right decision in handing over the T20 mantle to an experienced leader in Rohit rather than give it to someone else, say KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant.

In naming Rohit the T20 captain and Rahul his deputy, this is a step in the right direction. This gives Rohit, 34 years old, enough time to build the team for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup and give the trophy a shot while Rahul could be looked at as a gradual successor to the throne to Rohit. Rohit and Kohli are chalk and cheese as far as their captaincy is concerned. But one common feature among them when they wear the captain’s armband is to lead their team to success. Kohli has achieved that in 32 matches for Team India out of the 50 that he has led in while Sharma, as stop-gap T20 captain in the past whenever Kohli has taken a break, has 15 wins from 19 T20Is as captain from December 2017 to February 2020.

Advertisement

Considering that Rohit has led Mumbai to all their five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020), that he led India to Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka besides also leading India to Asia Cup ODI title, it will only be natural for people to expect him to lead India to lift an ICC trophy that eluded Kohli as captain. And, a few others may have wished that Rohit also be given the ODI captaincy. But, one thing at a time, please!

But Rohit is not any magician who has won matches using some magic wand. The wins under him did not happen just like that. At the same time, you cannot dismiss Kohli’s captaincy in T20 format, or for that matter in limited-overs, for not being able to win an ICC trophy. Kohli tried, he was unlucky. Maybe the style of captaincy had to do with Kohli not being able to win a major trophy, be it for Team India or for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL.

>IPL Standouts Venketesh Iyer, Harshal Patel Gets India Call-ups; Tearaway Pacer Umran Malik in India A Squad

Advertisement

Not being able to take instant decisions on the field or looking lost when nothing has gone the team’s way, or some of the tactical decisions like sending Ishan Kishan to open with KL Rahul, thereby relegating Rohit to No. 3 and himself to No. 4 against New Zealand in the recent ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 12s match may have been Kohli’s bane as T20 captain.

Rohit’s close friend and Mumbai Ranji Trophy team-mate, Abhishek Nayar, said that consistency was the newest India T20 captain’s mantra. Nayar told news18.com on Wednesday, “I am not someone who will compare the two captains. Rohit style is more – am sure Virat would have been the same – analytical and tactical in terms of preparation as a captain. One thing you will see with Rohit is the fact that he is someone who always believed in consistent teams, consistent plans and consistent processes.

Advertisement

“That is something he has always done for Mumbai Indians over the years, and am sure he will try and replicate that for India as well. That is not saying that Virat has not done it. I have no idea how Virat has approached his captaincy but knowing Rohit closely, I know he is going to be very tactical and analytical. Having Rahul Dravid, who obviously thinks pretty much along the same lines, with him, it will be a great combination for Indian cricket."

Advertisement

Rohit, as a Mumbai Indians captain, does not chop and change players after one or two failures. He believes in giving the players a longer run and thus boosts their morale. The players also feel secure of their positions and want to give their all to their captain. Like the young Rahul Chahar said after one of his initial matches for Mumbai Indians, Rohit gave him the freedom to bowl to his desired field and backed the bowler to the maximum.

Advertisement

>Tactical Imperfections Hit Team India on The Face in T20 World Cup 2021

Advertisement

There is something in Rohit that has made him a successful captain. First of all, he is not that expressive on the field like Virat Kohli is on your face, displaying emotions at the fall of a wicket or if the team has missed a wicket by the smallest of margins. That does not mean Rohit is not serious about his business. Rohit comes across as a cool captain who does not show his expressions openly, he has control over his emotions, though we have seen him show his disappointment at a dropped catch or a misfield but then moves on and looks ahead at the next delivery rather than rue over the missed opportunity.

>‘HE KNOWS WHAT HE NEEDS TO ACHIEVE’

Advertisement

Rohit has been a player’s captain. He makes the newcomers to the team feel comfortable and welcomes them for discussions or takes their inputs if it is for the welfare of the team. One may have thought that Rohit should have ideally been given captaincy for this 2021 T20 World Cup and that Kohli should have stepped down from captaincy before the World Cup so that the Mumbaikar would have had two T20 World Cups to focus on and try to win.

But Nayar made a valid point, saying: “It’s not so much about what we expect. It is about what he expects of himself. I know he holds really high standards in terms of what he wants to achieve in life and what he wants to achieve in captaincy. Regardless of what we feel, he is not someone who is going to worry about what the world feels about him. He knows what he needs to achieve, and he has enough confidence and experience. He has experience of winning titles, which will hold him in good stead taking up this mantle.

Advertisement

“For Rohit, it is about leading India. It is not about one or two World Cups. He understands the importance of leading India and representing the country as a leader. For him, it is not about how many World Cups but to do justice to the faith that the team management has entrusted in him. I’m pretty sure his mindset is different from whether it is for two years or one year. Whatever the job and responsibility, he’ll try and optimise that."

Advertisement

Rohit’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad said that the captaincy has come at the right time for the right-handed opening batsman. “He has already proven his captaincy mettle by winning five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians. He also led India to victory in the Nidahas Trophy (2018) and the Asia Cup (50-over tournament in 2018). Now is the right time for him to captain the Indian team. Virat was also a good, aggressive captain. It was just bad luck that he did not win an ICC trophy."

Advertisement

Lad said that Rohit always had the leadership qualities in him from the under-16 days. “In a schools match, my team was around 30-odd for five and we were chasing 240-off. It only told Rohit to stay at the wicket. He said to me, ‘don’t worry, we will definitely win the match’. For Rohit, he is always thinking about winning matches. That made him think about the game and he showed good captaincy skills then also."

Advertisement

>‘BEING ONE STEP AHEAD AS CAPTAIN’

Advertisement

Former India batsman and Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-winning coach, Pravin Amre has known Rohit from his under-16 days and following his progress through to the India under-19, Mumbai Ranji Trophy and then to the Indian teams. Amre was pleased about Rohit’s elevation as India T20 captain. “Rohit has got the experience of leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. Credit to him for the quality of leadership, taking the right decisions at the right time, backing players, more importantly backing youngsters, reading the game, and being one step ahead as captain. Rohit has accumulated more than 3,000 T20I runs, more than 5,000 IPL runs, more than 9,000 ODI runs. I am very happy he is getting the opportunity to be a full-time T20 captain. India need such a captain. I know it is going to be a challenge but he has the capabilities of winning an ICC trophy for India."

The 53-year-old Amre, who exactly 30 years ago to the day made his international debut for India that also marked the return from the sporting isolation of South Africa, added that the BCCI made the right decision to not think long-term for T20 captaincy.

Advertisement

“Who else is more capable than Rohit to lead the country now? BCCI has taken the right decision in not thinking too far and thinking for the present. If experience is available, then use it. Rohit is vastly experienced. He had to wait a long time for everything. Nothing has come easy for him. I know him from his under-16 days," said Amre, the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals.

Amre summed up Rohit’s captaincy style thus: “It is not that easy to compare Kohli and Rohit as captains. Both are different individuals. When you are calm, you make better decisions. As a batsman, you have to be aggressive. As a leader, if you are calm, others can also approach him. Aggression is important but they may be hesitant to interact with the captain. Rohit is open and everybody can go to him. He was always there to give inputs right from his younger days, expressed his mind and shared his thoughts as a player even when the seniors like Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan were around. He wanted to give them his opinion and showed that he was constantly reading the game."

Advertisement

Over to the Captain Rohit era in Indian cricket!

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here