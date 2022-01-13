'How Good is Jasprit Bumrah' - Michael Vaughan Rates Indian Pacer as 'Best in The World' Across All Formats

Former England captain Michael Vaughan heaped huge praises on India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after he claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings of third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Bumrah shut his critics with one of his best five-wicket hauls in the longest format of the game as India managed to get a slight edge over the hosts in the crucial series decider.

Bumrah (23.3-8-42-5) was at the heart of India’s swift and brutal counter-attack as he got his seventh five-wicket haul with fine complementary acts from Mohammed Shami (16-4-39-2) and Umesh Yadav (16-3-64-2) that helped them bundle out the Proteas for 210.

Cape Town was the same place where Bumrah made his Test debut way back in 2018 and this time he ran riot with fierce bowling against a fragile Proteas batting unit.

Vaughan took to Twitter and said that the Indian pacer is currently the best bowler across all formats in the world.

“How good is @Jaspritbumrah93!" Vaughan wrote on Twitter. “I reckon across all formats he is the best in the World at the moment."

While the legendary South Africa pacer Shaun Pollock hailed Bumrah and said he was simply stunning and asked some tough questions to the Proteas batters.

“There isn’t anyone more deserving on the field," Pollock said of Bumrah’s five-wicket haul on the SuperSport coverage.

“He was simply stunning, he was the one that caused the most problems for the South African batters."

South Africa middle-order batter Keegan Petersen also heaped huge praise on the Indian pace attack at the end of Day 2 of the Cape Town Test.

“It’s (the Indian pace attack) extremely challenging. It’s the most challenging I’ve had in my whole career. You have to be focused and on your mark all the time or else they will expose you.

“They test you in terms of scoring, there’s not much of scoring opportunities. They have not given us much. They are arguably one of the best bowling attacks in the world. We knew that coming into the series, it’s been challenging, we just got to deal with it," Petersen said.

Meanwhile, the lead of 13 that India managed was less about the quantum and more about the psychological advantage that they gained and despite losing Mayank Agarwal (7) and KL Rahul (10) cheaply, the visitors scored runs at a fair clip to reach 57 for 2 at stumps.

