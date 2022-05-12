'How Good Was Mitch There': David Warner Reveals What Marsh Was Told Before Walking Out to Bat Against RR

If Ashwin’s maiden fifty highlighted the Rajasthan Royals’ innings, then the collective efforts of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scripted a comprehensive victory for the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing a 161-run target, the Australian duo stitched a mammoth 144-run stand for the second as DC thrashed RR by 8 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 57.

Marsh came out to lead the chase with a 62-ball 89 while Warner hanged around to play the anchor, remaining unbeaten on 52 off 41 balls. Both were initially cautious but started to open up when the Marsh hit Ravichandran Ashwin for a six over long-off.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

The Australian all-rounder smashed every Rajasthan bowler left, right and center during his stay at the crease. He bludgeoned one over deep mid-wicket for a 102m six. In an attempt to get his eighth maximum, Marsh top-edged a slog-sweep to the keeper off Chahal, falling 11 short of what would have been his first hundred in IPL.

Warner heaped massive praise on his partner Marsh, stating that the latter had played a positive knock to help DC cross the finish line.

“Feels good to get across the line. How good was Mitch there! Came out there and started positively. We just told him that if he can get an 80 or 90, he can win games for us," said Warner at the post-match show.

The DC opener further lauded the performance exhibited by the bowlers to restrict RR to 160 for 6 after Ashwin’s fifty. He also mentioned the importance of winning games with bigger margins as the net run rate factor cannot be overlooked, given the race to the playoffs is getting intense with each passing day.

“Bowlers did a great job too. It was a bit two-paced, that hard length wasn’t easy to hit. Some bounced a bit extra. It’s important (to win big) as the net run rate is a big factor with many teams in the race for those spots. Everyone is in good spirits and this is a great win for us," he concluded.

Advertisement

DC will now face Punjab King in their next fixture on Monday at the same venue.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here