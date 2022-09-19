'How is Our New Jersey?': Rishabh Pant Asks Fans as he Flaunts the Newly-launched Team India Kit

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen donning the newly-launched Team India jersey on Monday. The 24-year-old shared his picture in the brand-new kit, which will make its debut on the pitch during the first match of the upcoming T20 series against Australia on September 20.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the official kit sponsors – MPL Sport – unveiled the official jersey of the side for all India T20I men’s and women’s matches. Termed ‘One Blue Jersey’, it comes in shades of the iconic and fan-favourite blue colour for a look befitting the champions of the game.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Has Shown For 15 Years Now, That he is One of The Greatest Players of All Time - Aaron Finch

Advertisement

The new one replaces the Billion Cheers Jersey at all T20 International competitions. However, the players will continue to sport the Billion Cheers Jersey in ODIs.

Ahead of the T20I series opener against Australia in Mohali, Pant shared his pictures in the new Team India jersey on his official social media accounts.

“How is our new jersey? I loved it," Pant wrote.

Combined with petals found in the BCCI’s official insignia, the jersey embodies the loyalty and merit that the game demands. It will be available for purchase at the kit sponsor’s official website and at all leading e-commerce and retail outlets.

“The jersey pays homage to the legions of fans that span different genders and age groups, and transcend geographical borders," the kit sponsor said in a release.

Advertisement

“It is styled with a pattern of equilateral triangles - a universal symbol of the blend of energy, spirit and power - that celebrates the unswerving support of the fans who have stood behind the team through thick and thin," it added.

After their exit from Asia Cup 2022, India will look to start afresh against the reigning T20 World Champions at home. Once again, the question will be whom to pick in the Playing XI for the wicketkeeper’s role.

Advertisement

During the Asia Cup, Dinesh Karthik started as India’s first-choice wicket-keeper but an injury to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja forced the team management to bring in left-hander Pant, who didn’t look convincing and so far hasn’t been able to justify his talent in T20I cricket like the Test and ODIs.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here