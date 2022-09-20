'How Long Did we Wait to See KL Bat Like This': Former Cricketer Impressed With Rahul's Intent vs Australia

Flamboyant India opener KL Rahul returned to form and score crucial 55 runs against Australia in the first T20I. Rahul, who had a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign, displayed his class against a high-quality Australian bowling attack. Rahul’s 35-ball stay was laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes as he showed great intent with the bat.

Asked to bat first, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early as he became the victim of Josh Hazlewood after scoring just 11. In-form Virat Kohli also failed to score big and was dismissed on just 2. The hosts were in trouble after losing their two premier batters early but Rahul took up the challenge and joined hands with Suryakumar Yadav to rebuild the Indian innings.

The duo shared a crucial 68-run stand for the third wicket which helped India make a comeback in the game. After taking his sweet time, Rahul didn’t miss out on anything in his hitting zone and especially his pick-up shot was top-notch and got him a couple of sixes. On the other hand, Suryakumar also was complementing Rahul well with regular boundaries as the duo didn’t let the run-rate slowdown and took India to 86/2 after 10 overs.

In the end, Hardik Pandya slammed an unbeaten 71 runs off just 30 balls to help India post a massive 208/6 on the scoreboard after the first innings. The flamboyant all-rounder played with the field and scored shots all around the ground to register his highest score in T20Is.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh heaped praises on the Indian opener to show positive intent during his knock and hopes he continues to bat with the same approach in future.

“‘INTENT’ from KL Rahul. How long did we wait to see KL bat like this. Hope he continues to bat like this forever #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #INDvAUS," he tweeted.

Former pacer Irfan Pathan was also impressed with Rahul’s knock as he tweeted, “KL Rahul’s class can’t stay under the carpet for long."

The 30-year-old also completed his 2000 runs in T20 Internationals as he became the third fastest to achieve the feat. He took 58 innings to breach the mark, while Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are the joint-fastest score it in 52 innings, while India’s Virat Kohli hit the mark in 56.

However, the Asia Cup 2022 didn’t turn out to be the way Rahul wanted as he ended up scoring 132 runs in five matches. But the 55-run knock against Australia is going to boost his confidence as he is named Rohit’s deputy in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

