How Realistic Are Dinesh Karthik’s T20 World Cup Chances, Former NZ Pacer Weighs In

Dinesh Karthik is having a dream run in IPL 2022. The wicketkeeper batter ensured his team’s comeback in the game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday by scoring 66 off 34 balls. His partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed for the sixth wicket came at a crucial time for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and supported the team’s win by 16 runs.

Karthik, who was dropped out of the national squad after the 2019 ODI World Cup, is now looking to book a slot for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The 36-year-old had failed to cash in on his iconic knock against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final in 2018. The historic win provided Karthik’s comeback including him getting the captaincy for the Kolkata Knight Riders, and an international comeback.

However, his choppy form led to his exclusion from the national team after the 2019 World Cup, and Karthik was struggling since then. He even switched to commentary in between, but RCB showed belief in him at the IPL 2022 auction, and bought the wicketkeeper-batter for Rs 5.5 crore.

And Karthik did not disappoint. He has amassed 197 runs in six games so far and on top of that remained not out on five occasions. Naturally, the talk of his possible comeback in the national squad was imminent.

The cricketer himself has revealed his desire to be a part of the T20 World Cup. “I know there is a World Cup around the corner. I want to be part of that World Cup desperately and help India cross the line," he told Virat Kohli after the win against Delhi Capitals.

But how realistic are Dinesh Karthik’s chances to feature in the upcoming World Cup. Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull believes that Karthik already faces stiff competition with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul who have become the national mainstay for India as far as wicket keeping position is concerned. However, the 36-year-old, according to Doull, can be included as a backup batter for the World Cup.

“I was thinking about DK going to Australia later on this year. India have got Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as the backup keeper. You can’t take DK! Maybe he now goes into the team as a backup batter. He can bat at No. 6 or 7… even No. 5. He is playing so well and with so much confidence at the moment," the former New Zealand pacer during a post match show on Star Sports, as reported by Hindustan Times.

