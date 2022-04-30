How to Watch Live Streaming of IPL 2022 GT vs RCB on Saturday?

IPL table-toppers Gujarat Titans are the team to beat this season and will be hoping for their fifth straight win when they take on a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

In their last match, Gujarat secured a nail-biting victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. Batting first, Hyderabad had scored a challenging 195. Hardik Pandya’s men though scored the winning runs in a dramatic fashion by hitting six off the last ball of the match. GT currently have 14 points from 8 matches.

On the other hand, RCB will come into the fixture after suffering two defeats in their last two matches. The Faf du Plessis-led side are currently at fifth spot on the IPL points table with 10 points from 9 matches.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?

The 43rd match IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on April 30, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

