How Virat Kohli Reacted When Parthiv Patel First Told Him About Trying Jasprit Bumrah

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has revealed how Virat Kohli reacted when he first advised him about having a look at Jasprit Bumrah long before he became a household name. However, Kohli, who has since become one of the biggest backers of Bumrah, wasn’t even interested in giving the youngster a chance.

In a chat with Cricbuzz, Parthiv recalled Kohli as replying, “Chhor na yaar. Ye Bumrah-Vumrah kya karenge?’ (Leave it man, what will players like Bumrah do?"

After an impressive outing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2015, Bumrah soon made his international debut and became a regular across format. He broke the record for the quickest Indian to 50 Test wickets and soon picked up a hat-trick as well.

What makes Bumah even more special is his unorthodox action and how he has honed his skills to trouble batters across the world. Patel further recalled Bumrah’s initial years as a domestic cricket when he didn’t taste success immediately and how he worked hard on bettering himself to reach where he has today.

“When he was first picked, Bumrah played Ranji Trophy for the first 2-3 years. 2013 was his first year, and he didn’t have a good season in 2014. In 2015, it was so bad that there were discussion going on that he might have to be sent back home mid-season. But, he slowly began improving and Mumbai Indians really backed him. It was his own hard work and such backing that really brought out the best in him," Patel said.

