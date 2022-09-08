'How Will You Replace Bowlers Before World Cup,' Wasim Akram Questions India's Bowling Combinations

India have been knocked out from the Asia Cup after losing both the Super 4 matches. First, India lost to Pakistan and then were defeated by Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup. After the consecutive defeats, former Pakistan pace bowler, Wasim Akram questioned the selection of the pacers and stated that it will be difficult for India to arrange their combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Akram asked on Star Sports, “My question is that how will you find, how will you replace bowlers, just 3-4 games before the World Cup?"

While talking about the bowlers, Akram also mentioned that it is the time when Rohit Sharma should talk to his fast bowlers and look for solutions.

“If I was Rohit Sharma, I will tell Avesh Khan that Avesh, I want you to bowl 140+, if you cannot bowl, please tell me. I don’t want any 135 line length bowlers," he said.

“His soul purpose is to bowl quick, and if he cannot do that what is the point of having him in the team. That’s why I want the skipper of India to have a word his his fast bowlers," the pacer further added.

Avesh Khan was seen in action only in the group stage matches as he has fallen sick before the Super 4 stage. However, Khan’s spells in both the group stage matches weren’t very impressive. He gave 19 runs in two overs against Pakistan and then in the Hong Kong match, he was quite disappointing as he flooded 53 runs in four overs at an economy of 13.25.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the best bowlers in the world but even he remained costly as he leaked too many runs in the penultimate overs in both the Super 4 matches. Thus, considering this, quite a lot of people felt the void of an extra pacer.

However, after back-to-back defeats, India will now be seen in action for one last time in this tournament on Thursday against Afghanistan. The Afghanistan team has also been knocked out of the Asia Cup after losing to Pakistan in a thrilling last over match on Wednesday (September 7).

Pakistan and Sri Lanka managed to win both their Super 4 matches and as a result they will be facing each other in the final on September 11 (Sunday).

