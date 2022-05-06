HS vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Helsingborg Stars and Evergreen Cricket Club:

In the Friday match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2022, we have Helsingborg Stars locking horns with Evergreen Cricket Club. The two teams will fight against each other at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on May 6, Friday.

Evergreen Cricket Club are the top team in the T10 league. They are unbeatable in the league with 12 points from six matches. Evergreen CC scored two big wins against Seaside in their last two matches by 24 and 16 runs. In the first game, ECC posted a massive 148 runs on the board. Meanwhile, the second game saw the domination of the bowlers as they restricted Seaside to 83 runs.

Helsingborg Stars, on the other hand, need to improve their performance in the competition. Stars have lost as many as four league games while winning just two matches. After losing the first four games, Helsingborg defeated Seaside by 30 runs and one wicket. It is important for the Stars to win both the Friday games to confirm a place in the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Helsingborg Stars and Evergreen Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

HS vs ECC Telecast

Helsingborg Stars vs Evergreen Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

HS vs ECC Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HS vs ECC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 12:30 PM IST on May 6, Friday.

HS vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ahmer Ali

Vice-Captain - Sachin Shetty

Suggested Playing XI for HS vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suhas Shetty

Batters: Satish Kunjir, Davinder Singh, Ahmer Ali

All-rounders: Sachin Shetty, Abinash Panda, Umar Nawaz, Imran Kiyani

Bowlers: Madhan Prabu, Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, Muhammad Qadeer

HS vs ECC Probable XIs:

Helsingborg Stars: Suhas Shetty, Sachin Shetty, Madhan Prabu, Pramod Chandrashekaraiah(wk), Dina Karan, Davinder Singh, Abinash Panda, Rohit Saproo, Advait Guhagarkar, Satish Kunjir, Ganesh Krishnamoorthy

Evergreen Cricket Club: Muhammad Qadeer, Ahmer Ali, Umar Nawaz, Saqib Latif(wk), Imran Kiyani, Basit Abdul, Mehran Khan, Chaudhary Sadar, Abdullah Muhammad, Awais Naeem, Rajeev Swain

