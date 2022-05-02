HS vs GR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Helsingborg Stars and Goteborg Royals:

In the second match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2022, we have Helsingborg Stars locking horns with Goteborg Royals. The two teams will fight against each other at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on May 02, Monday.

Goteborg Royals will be doing their title defense this season. The team won seven out of eight league matches to finish at the top of the points table. After a brilliant run in the knockout matches, they defeated Ariana AKIF by 21 runs in the final.

Helsingborg Stars, on the other hand, failed to make an impact in the last season. They finished at the bottom of the standings after winning just one match from eight league matches. The team has picked some experienced players in their line-up this time around and they will hope for much better performance.

Ahead of the match between Helsingborg Stars and Goteborg Royals, here is everything you need to know:

HS vs GR Telecast

Helsingborg Stars vs Goteborg Royals game will not be telecast in India

HS vs GR Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HS vs GR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 02:30 PM IST on May 02, Monday.

HS vs GR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Advait Guhagarkar

Vice-Captain - Bharat Konka

Suggested Playing XI for HS vs GR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Parth Choughle

Batters: Advait Guhagarkar, Davinder Singh, Vinoth Tamilselvan

All-rounders: Abinash Panda, Bharat Konka, Phani Pramod Kompella

Bowlers: Chandresh Rewal, Nikhil Joy, Rajiv Saha, Sachin Shetty

HS vs GR Probable XIs:

Helsingborg Stars: Parth Chougule, Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, Madan Prabhu Raman, Davinder Singh, Advait Guhagarkar, Phani Pramod Kompella, Ali Hassan, Chandresh Rewal, Sachin Shetty, Abinash Panda, Satish Kunjir

Goteborg Royals: Raghul Subramanian, Ravi Bakka, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Vinoth Tamilselvan, Bharat Konka, Vilas Hegde, Rajiv Saha, Nikhil Joy, Abhishek Patel, Nishith Arra, Bharath Subramanya

